The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host four food preservation webinars.

Freezing fruit is the topic at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Topics at the same time on subsequent Tuesdays in August include steam canning, freezing tomatoes and corn, and canning salsa and tomatoes.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. Webinars are recorded.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty. 207-781-6099, or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous