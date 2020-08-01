Spectrum Generations, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME, will offer a free workshop to help individuals with diabetes, prediabetes, their caregivers or family members.

Living Well with Diabetes will be offered through Zoom beginning Monday, Aug. 13, and running through Thursday, Sept. 17. Workshops participants will meet weekly from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from Augusta-based agency.

Topics such as testing your blood sugar, menu planning, stress management, increasing activity level, treating low blood sugar, caring for your feet, and healthy eating will be discussed.

This series is free and open to the public but registration is required. For more information and to register, call 207-620-1642 or email [email protected]. Technical support is available.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

