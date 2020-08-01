WINSLOW – Bonnie Jean (Burns) Giroux, 72, of Winslow passed away on July 29, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born Feb. 26, 1948 to parents George E. Burns and Clara (Mills) Burns in Waterville. She graduated from Lawrence High School. She married her high school sweetheart Lynn Giroux, June 24, 1967.

Bonnie worked in the accounting department at Scott Paper Company in Winslow for many years until they closed. She worked for a short period at Madison Paper Industries in the accounting department. She then worked in the finance department for Maine General where she retired.

Bonnie loved her family and spending time with her sisters. She enjoyed playing cards with her sisters on weekends and at family retreats taking part in the annual cribbage tournament. Her experience in accounting lead to helping many in need by forming a personal budget which encouraged them to live better financially.

She volunteered at the local soup kitchen and rape crisis center. She especially loved buying for the annual giving trees that are found through-out the local community at Christmas time. She even started several giving trees at her places of employment. She loved making children happy especially at Christmas time; her family nicknamed her Nana-Claus.

She was predeceased by her father, George Burns, her mother, Clara Burns; her brother, Rodney Burns, and her sisters, Robin Burns and Linda Bartlett.

Survivors include her husband, Lynn Giroux of Winslow; her daughters, Tamica Day and husband Steven of Madison and Melissa Giroux and significant other John Snowman of Dunnellon, Fla.; her grandsons, Stephen Day of Glenburn and Alexander Giroux of Bangor; her great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Giroux of Bangor; her sisters, Clara Nickerson of Benton, Pamela Couture of Waterville, Wendy St. Amand of Skowhegan; as well as many nieces and nephews who she loved all dearly.

At Bonnie’s request no public service will be held.

