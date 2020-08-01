WINSLOW – Geraldine Beryl Jackson, 100, passed away with her friends by her side Friday, July 25 2020.

She was born in Clinton March 25,1920, the daughter of Carroll M Harding (mother). Mabelle M. (Harrison) Harding.

She graduated Waterville High School class of 1939. She worked for Central Maine Railroad and Barrows Transfer and Storage.

She loved family get togethers and playing cards and taking short day trips and eating out. She loved the color purple and was often called the purple lady!

She befriended a wild cat and named it “Murphy”. They enjoyed 11 years together.

She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Charles Jackson; a son Errol (Ezzie) Clement; two brothers, a sister, and three sisters-in-law.

She is survived by a daughter Sandra Perrine and husband Donald of Benton, a son Wendell Clement of Winslow; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a very special thanks to her caregivers, Tammy Ames, Karen Bernatchez, Allison Danz, Brooke Littlefield, Carolyn Towle, Eleanor Veilleux, Ann Lane and Meredith Trask, with whom she resided.

There will be no visiting hours. Services will be held Sat. August 8 at 10.00 a.m.. At the Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville.

Burial will immediately follow after the services in Pine Grove Cemetery, Waterville

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

Humane Society of

the Waterville area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

