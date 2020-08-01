CHERRYFIELD – On July 24, 2020, Paula Joanne Fickett Farren went to be with her Savior and her beloved husband Frank, her parents and family in Heaven, at home with Arletta at her side.

She was born on August 3, 1937, in Cherryfield, the daughter of Paul S. and Kathleen (Sullivan) Fickett.

She attended schools in Norwood, Mass. and Cherryfield, and graduated from Cherryfield Academy as Salutatorian of the Class of 1955. She was married to the love of her life, Frank H. Farren Jr., on June 16, 1955.

Paula started working for the former School Union 99, and later for SAD 37, as a secretary in the superintendent of schools’ office from August of 1955 until late May 1958, when she joined Frank who was in the Army at Fort Hood, Texas. They went to Germany where they did a lot of traveling in Europe, and enjoyed every minute of it! After Frank was discharged, they returned to Cherryfield and she was again in the superintendent of schools’ office until November 1970.

After Frank was discharged, he was employed by the State of Maine in Augusta Snowmobile Coordinator and Paula joined him and was employed by the Department of Mental Health and Corrections ? then promoted to the Office of Energy Resources which was closed in a year. She was then employed by the Maine State Retirement System as the Teacher Representative (active and retired teachers) until she retired on Feb. 28, 1986. She then did contract work for them while Frank was in the State Legislature as a Representative from 1986 to 1994.

During the summers from 1986 ? 1999, she first worked as a helper and then supervisor of the blueberry raker payroll for Jasper Wyman & Son blueberry growers.

She liked to snowmobile (until she couldn’t anymore after brain tumor surgery), knit, do word and number puzzles, and read, read, read. But most of all she liked to watch sports on TV. Paula was a high school basketball tournament fan and a loyal Red Sox fan, and often watched the Patriots and Celtics.

Paula is survived by her cousins Kirby Davis, Janice and husband Burliegh Ames, Janet Sprague, Richard and wife Joyce Fickett, Ann Radke, Thomas Fickett, Sandra and husband Dave Johnson, William Fickett and Robert Fickett. Paula is also survived by her cat Beauty and dear friend Arletta Wallace and her family.

Paula wanted to thank the Lord for all the good family and friends that He gave her throughout her life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where online condolences may be shared: http://www.bragdonkelley.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

First Baptist Church

PO Box 515

Cherryfield, ME 04622

