SOMERVILLE/PALERMO – Richmond Wallace Brann, 71, passed away, supported by his wife and family, at the Togus VA on July 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Richmond was born in Augusta on Feb. 2, 1949, the son of Merton Brann and Mary (Sabin) Brann.

After attending Windsor School and Erskine Academy, South China, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 18 during the Vietnam War. He attained the rank of Sgt. E4 as a jet engine mechanic being honorably discharged in 1971 after four years of service.

Richmond spent many years living in Georgia and Florida before returning to Maine. He hiked a portion of the Appalachian Trail and climbed Mt. Katahdin twice.

He loved anything to do with the outdoors, including camping, kayaking, fishing, and working with wood. He enjoyed carving and carpentry work, especially along side his brother Bob for the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and at the Windsor Museum.

Nothing made Richmond happier than spending time with family and friends. One of his close neighbors commented, “Richmond is a person you just have to like.”

He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather, Lawrence French; stepsister, Dolores Witham, sister, Patricia Jones; and nephew, Nathan Brann.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Turner) Brann of Palermo; four brothers, David Brann and wife Molly of Homer, AK, Robert Brann and wife Priscilla of Windsor, Timothy Brann and wife Sue of Poulsbo, Wash., Steven French and wife Jane of Palermo, stepbrother Laurice French of Somerville; many nephews, nieces, cousins; stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the medical staff on the Special Care Unit at Togus, VA for their compassionate care of Richmond.

There will be a private family visitation time at Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, followed at 2:00 pm by a public graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery, Windsor. All those attending are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, 50 person limit indoors, per state law. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately following the service at the Windsor Museum on the Windsor Fairgrounds.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Donations in memory of Richmond may be made to:

Windsor Historical Society

P.O. Box 27

Windsor, ME 04363

