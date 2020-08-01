AUGUSTA – David passed on Sunday July 26, 2020 . David was born Sept. 22, 1940, son of Gilbert and Frances Randall. He grew up in Peacham, Vt. and worked the family farm until becoming a cross country truck driver.He leaves behind is loving wife Malvina DeVeau Randall of Augusta, his siblings Donald Randall, Peter Randall and Gail Toth; his children, James Randall, Barbara Sparks (Charles) and Heather Natal (Jose), his stepchildren Linda Pulsifer (Berry), Calvin Edwards (Debbie), Cindi Szymaniak. He was predeceased by Theresa Smith and Kenneth Edwards. David had 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.May he forever have the wind at his back, full sails and a clear night.

