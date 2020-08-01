TOPSHAM – Pauline (Polly) Mansir passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence at River Landing in Topsham. She was 94 years old and squeezed as much life as possible out of those 94 years. Polly was born in Gardiner on Sept. 30, 1925 and was the only daughter of Harold and Susan (Penney) Henderson, both of whom passed away in 1978. She was also predeceased by her brother, Wallace Henderson (Wally), who had enlisted in the Army Air Corps and died in World War II and her husband Everett “Red” Mansir, who predeceased her in 2008. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl DiCara and her husband Vin of Brunswick, her son Tom Mansir and his wife Karen of Shrewsbury, Mass., her son Gary Mansir and his wife Jill of Gorham; eight grandchildren, Kristin DiCara, Katy DiCara, Traci Merloni, Jen Mansir, Lauren Mansir, Mick Mansir, Travis Mansir and Daniel Mansir; and three great- grandchildren, Tyler and Stella Maxim, and Michael Merloni. Polly not only lived a long and active life but a quality life, as well. She was working at the Veterans Administration in Togus when she met the love of her life, Red. She and Red were longtime residents of Randolph where they raised their three children and had many wonderful friendships. She worked numerous part time jobs to help the family budget. She was an active member of the Randolph community and in particular a faithful congregant at the Randolph Methodist Church.The family moved to Gainesville, Fla. in 1966 where Polly worked at the University of Florida in the Admissions Department. Nearly three years later, they moved to West Virginia where Red was transferred. Three months later, they moved back to their beloved state of Maine and to Randolph. Polly then worked in the Office of Vital Records in the State of Maine Department of Human Services until she retired.She enjoyed participating in NARFE activities, swimming, spending time with family and friends, attending musical shows and traveling. She was active in her retirement and delivered Meals on Wheels with Red for 20 years.In 2015 she reluctantly sold her family home in Randolph and moved to an apartment at River Landing in Topsham. She lived her last years there where she made many new friends and lived independently until the time of her death. She came to love living at River Landing and especially enjoyed a great view of the Androscoggin River and of an eagle’s nest. She took great pleasure daily in watching the many activities of the eagles.Polly will be remembered by all who knew her as an encourager and supporter and as someone who was proud of the accomplishments of her family members and others. Her family was always the most important thing to her throughout her entire life. She was described by someone who knew her well as “one of a kind”. She was certainly that with emphasis on the word “kind”. She was unfailingly kind to all who knew her as evidenced by those friends who she stayed in touch with and had known her for many years.Polly will be missed by all who knew her, but most especially by the members of her family, who all loved her dearly. Polly was fortunate to be able to maintain her health for most of her long life. Her family attributes this to her determination to push through whatever obstacles she encountered to keep going. In her final years, she received loving care and services from CHANS Hospice in Brunswick; services that were much appreciated by Polly and by members of her family also. A private family graveside service will be held in the Maple Grove Annex Cemetery, Randolph, Maine. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,the family requests that donations be made to: CHANS Hospice 60 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

