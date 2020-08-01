WINSLOW – Sylvanus (Snoozie) H. Kelley, 86, passed away on July 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Skowhegan on April 16, 1934, the son of the late Sylvanus and Bessie (Bickford) Kelley. On August 10, 1957, he married the love of his life, Shirley Boulette, in Winslow. They were married for 51 years until her death on Dec. 4, 2008. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years and received an honorable discharge in 1955. He worked as a boiler man for several companies throughout the state including Bob Plourdes and Dirigo Waste Oil of Waterville. He worked up until the age of 84 and fully retired in 2018. Sylvanus is survived by his daughter Laurie Blakeslee and her husband Clifton, a son Howard Kelley; a sister Marion Kelley and brother Milan Kelley, two grandchildren Jennifer Blakeslee and Jamie Meredith; several great-grandchldren, Draven Boulette, Brian Meredith, Kelley Meredith and Arianna Blakeslee and his fiancé Joan Cates and family. He was predeceased by his son John Boulette and a daughter Karen Boulette; and several brothers and sisters. The family would like to thank Ashley and Bree of Beacon Hospice of Augusta for making dads final days comfortable. Per the deceased wishes there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove St., Waterville.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com

