In a Saturday night tweet, President Trump endorsed newly nominated Republican congressional candidate Dale Crafts, who is hoping to unseat incumbent Jared Golden in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.
The president’s tweet, shortly before 9:30 p.m., was one of several he posted Saturday evening endorsing Republican candidates.
Dale Crafts (@DaleCraftsME) will be a tremendous Congressman for Maine! An experienced businessman, Dale knows how to Create Jobs. He loves our Vets and Military, and he will always defend your Second Amendment. Dale has my Complete and Total Endorsement! https://t.co/qwY6VaxbWF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020
“Dale Crafts (@DaleCraftsME) will be a tremendous Congressman for Maine! An experienced businessman, Dale knows how to Create Jobs. He loves our Vets and Military, and he will always defend your Second Amendment. Dale has my Complete and Total Endorsement!,” the president wrote on the social media website, one of his preferred methods of communication.
Crafts, a veteran lawmaker from Lisbon, won a three-way primary last month over challengers Eric Brakey, a former state senator, and Adrienne Bennett, longtime press secretary for former Gov. Paul LePage.
Golden, of Lewiston, was first elected to Congress in 2018, beating incumbent Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s first-ever general election race to feature ranked-choice voting. Golden had previously served two terms in the Maine House of Representatives.
A poll last week by Colby College of Waterville showed Golden with a 45-33 percent advantage over Crafts among 888 likely voters, but 17 percent were undecided.
