Central Maine Sunday’s July 26 editorial about the U.S. Senate race concludes with the claim that this newspaper represents independent journalism we should trust. This is a tough claim to believe if you support Lisa Savage, the independent candidate for U.S. Senate. You didn’t even mention her.
At least two times the people of Maine organized ballot initiatives and won the privilege of rank-choice voting in order to expand options beyond the two-party system, to expand the public policy debate, and to allow for more positive issue-based campaigns.
Your readers would have been better served if they understood that Lisa Savage’s U.S. Senate campaign will not participate in the corporate-funded, unfiltered mud-slinging “air war” your editorial describes. Lisa Savage’s campaign refuses to take corporate money. This independence allows her to focus on creative thinking about real solutions, not the death march of the status quo.
Every opinion, every article, every discussion that ignores Lisa Savage or diminishes her US Senate campaign demonstrates journalism’s complicity with the two-party system and belies its claim of independence. Until the newspapers begin to seriously cover the Lisa Savage US Senate campaign, its readers are denied access to the benefits of an independent perspective, and the robust debate rank choice voting was initiated to create.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Facing coronavirus and an uncertain fall, some Maine families consider homeschooling
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Columnists
Commentary: Grocery workers deserve hero pay
-
Columnists
Maine Observer: Using census to ‘visit’ the past
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins, Gideon ads a waste for everyone
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.