Camp Bomazeen being sold is sad (“Historic Camp Bomazeen to be sold by Boy Scouts council in dire financial straits,” July 18). My dear husband became Scout Master for Troop 212, which used to gather at Sacred Heart church hall. Lots of good men donated their time and they worked well together. They were the biggest troop in the area. Father James Gower was great; they had twins in the troop that became priests later in life, one of them became the Bishop of Mexico.

My husband was very proud of the troop. They all worked hard to earn badges, and they all loved to go to Bomazeen.

 

Cecile Vigue

Fairfield

