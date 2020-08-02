I am so sick and tired of Susan Collins’ and Sara Gideon‘s political ads. One right after another between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Can the two of you get together and pick two days a week with no Campaign ads?

We are still in July and the election is over three months away. We need a break. With the money being spent on these ads, we could cure hunger in Maine.

 

Thomas Lohnes

China Village

