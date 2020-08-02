READFIELD – Lorraine C. Hall, 60, of Readfield, passed on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was the daughter of Marjorie Clement and Clyde T. “Ted” Hall.Lorraine attended Winthrop High School. She had worked in the cleaning and food field for many years. Lorraine is best known for the support and kindness she shared with family and friends on a daily basis. Lorraine brought many together through her love of cooking. She was a proud mother of her two sons, Jonathan and Casey and grandmother to Tynan John Hall.She fought and won a difficult battle with breast cancer and was a survivor for over 11 years.She was predeceased by her two sons Jonathan Stuart Wagner (age 4) in August of 1985 and Casey Alan Hall (age 26) in June of 2004; her parents Marjorie Clement and Clyde T. Hall; her sisters Robin Luszezki and Cynthia Robinson; and her father-in-law Alvin C. Wagner.She is survived by her loving husband Alan H. Wagner, who she was married to for over 27 years; a sister Tracy Robertson of Wiscasset, a brother Rev. John L. Hall and his wife Heidi of Belgrade; her grandson Tynan J. Hall of Millinocket; her mother-in-law Jane Wagner of Readfield; also her many nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid restrictions, there will be a celebration of life at a later date and time.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the:Missing and Exploited Children 333 John Carlyle St. Suite 125 Alexandria, VA. 22314

