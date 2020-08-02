For many years, the newspaper has printed “mug shots” of persons who have been arrested for various crimes. We encourage the editors to limit this practice. Those mentioned in the articles and whose photos are published have not been convicted of any crime, yet they are portrayed as criminals. In many instances, these photos reinforce unfair and harmful stereotypes.
There are times when presenting a mug shot to the public is important in the apprehension of a dangerous person. In the instances that we are questioning, the individual is already in police custody.
The photos are often of young people who are suffering from a life of poverty, poor education or substance use disorder. Having their picture in the paper is not a deterrent to future criminal activities and in no way treats the underlying individual problems or helps remedy broader societal issues.
Michael and Margaret Griffin
Oakland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Facing coronavirus and an uncertain fall, some Maine families consider homeschooling
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Columnists
Commentary: Grocery workers deserve hero pay
-
Columnists
Maine Observer: Using census to ‘visit’ the past
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins, Gideon ads a waste for everyone
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.