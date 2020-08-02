For many years, the newspaper has printed “mug shots” of persons who have been arrested for various crimes. We encourage the editors to limit this practice. Those mentioned in the articles and whose photos are published have not been convicted of any crime, yet they are portrayed as criminals. In many instances, these photos reinforce unfair and harmful stereotypes.

There are times when presenting a mug shot to the public is important in the apprehension of a dangerous person. In the instances that we are questioning, the individual is already in police custody.

The photos are often of young people who are suffering from a life of poverty, poor education or substance use disorder. Having their picture in the paper is not a deterrent to future criminal activities and in no way treats the underlying individual problems or helps remedy broader societal issues.

Michael and Margaret Griffin

Oakland

