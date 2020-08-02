A 40-year-old woman from Penobscot county was killed Saturday night in a crash in Lincoln, game wardens said Sunday.

Shannon Brewer, of Corinna, crashed while driving an ATV around 8:30 p.m. on Pierce Webber Road in Lincoln, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a news release Sunday.

Brewer was driving a 2020 Can-Am Maverick 1000 side by side with the vehicle’s owner, Michael Martin, when she lost control near a 4-way intersection. The ATV skidded more than 50 feet before rolling against a tree.

Brewer was pinned between the tree and the vehicle, and Martin was unable to free her. She died at the scene, despite the efforts of the Maine Warden Service, Lincoln Ambulance, and Lincoln police.

The crash is still under investigation. Game wardens said that excessive speed, inexperience and “possibly alcohol” were factors in the crash. They did not specify how they knew or suspected alcohol was involved.

Game wardens responded to several other emergencies over the weekend.

• Damon Thomas, 44, of Portland, was carried from the summit of Tumbledown Mountain down the length of the Brook Trail after he injured his ankle at approximately 6 p.m. and was unable to walk down the mountain. He was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment.

• Kelly Dymond, 41, of Turner; Kristin Schrepper, 32, of Rumford; and Sylvie Long, 48, of Lewiston were rescued from kayaks on the Dead River in Eustis after calling for help in a shallow, rocky stretch.

• Olson Staples, 22, of Standish and Mariah Folsom, 22, of Steep Falls crashed and rolled on their ATV near the Milt Brown Road in Standish. Folsom was taken to Maine Medical Center with hip and leg injuries, wardens said.

• Sonya Oliver, 22, of Westport, Massachusetts, and Michael Menard, 25, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, sustained minor injuries in another ATV roll-over in Kingsbury Plantation, in Piscataquis County.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »