The board of directors of the Readfield Union Meeting House is grateful to the community of Readfield for once again voting to support the restoration of the Union Meeting House.

Despite COVID-19 forcing cancelation of our live Summer Series of music, and delaying some restoration work, our goals in this period of uncertainty have not wavered. We remain active in fundraising to support the restoration of the Meeting House tower, the tower clock with its three clock faces, the belfry, and the re-creation of a replica of the original 30-foot spire that was lost in a winter storm of 1916.

We are also in the beginning stages in the renovation of the Old Vestry, next door, with the goal of making it available for a multitude of community events once again to complement the Meeting House.

Once again, thank you residents of Readfield for supporting your historic treasures.

Jim Tukey

On behalf of the Readfield Union Meeting House board of directors

Readfield

