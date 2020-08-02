As a former community banker and lawmaker, I commend Sen. Susan Collins for co-authoring the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Sen. Collins played a key role creating this program that has become a life saver for small businesses and nonprofits.

In the face of crisis, her quick action supported nearly 240,000 jobs and 27,000 small employers in Maine alone. Maine businesses received over $1.2 billion in PPP loans, one of the highest approval rates in the country.

Since 1996, Sen. Collins has put Maine people first and the PPP is just one example. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, she has persistently advocated for investment in Maine’s vital transportation system and community development projects. She has supported our major industries: shipbuilding, logging, fisheries, farming, and technology. She is a voice for education from pre-K to higher ed. She is a strong advocate for our veterans and first responders. She is a proponent of access to health care, including diabetes and Alzheimer’s treatment, and now, COVID-19. After the 9/11 attacks, she helped overhaul our homeland security.

That’s quite a record.

Sen. Collins is 12th in seniority, an influential senator committed to serving Maine people. Most important, she has never missed a roll call vote, over 7,000. She’s a clear, moderate voice in a very bipartisan Congress. We need Sen. Collins now more than ever.

Thank you, senator. You have my vote in November.

Jayne Crosby Giles

Belfast

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »