FOOTBALL

Tight end Matt LaCosse has become the eighth New England Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

LaCosse’s wife, Jessica, is pregnant with a baby boy and her due date falls within the upcoming season, according to a source.

LaCosse was the projected starter at tight end. The only other experienced tight end on the roster is Ryan Izzo, who has six career receptions. The Patriots added Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in this year’s draft and signed undrafted free agents Jake Burt and Rashod Berry.

• Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Foye Oluokun became the sixth player to go on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list since the start of training camp.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Bria Hartley scored a career-high 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty, 96-66.

HOCKEY

NHL: Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL for Game 2 of the Blackhawks’ qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis.

The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago’s 6-4 Game 1 victory Saturday. Ennis returned after a brief absence and finished the game.

• Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona’s three first-period goals, a healthy Phil Kessel had two assists and the Coyotes held on to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: A group of Pac-12 players on Sunday threatened to opt out of the coming season unless its concerns about competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement and list of demands on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag @WeAreUnited and sent out a news release to reporters. The release listed the names of 13 Pac-12 players from 10 schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.

Arizona State offensive lineman Cody Shear told The Associated Press the players began connecting about a month ago and have been communicating through the text messaging app GroupMe. He said the number of players in the group has grown to more than 400, though it’s impossible to gauge everyone’s level of commitment.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza announced he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Iowa for his senior season.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix despite a puncture on the last lap, earning his 87th career win to move within four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

Hamilton finished six seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, sustained a puncture with three laps left.

With Hamilton so far ahead, Verstappen went in for a tire change in a bid to gain an extra point for the fastest lap, but that pit stop ultimately cost him victory because Hamilton’s front left shredded with half a lap to go. Verstappen swallowed up most of the 25-second gap but ran out of time.

