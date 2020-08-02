In order to avoid confusion regarding the editorial cartoon in the July 26 Central Maine Sunday, an identifying clarification would be helpful.
For me, along with the picture of the masked individual, the following letters should have been added — BLM, as in Burning, Looting, and Mayhem, because this group has been infiltrated by antifa as well. Peaceful protesters have confirmed it.
Such terrible violence has been tolerated for far too long. The loss of life in cities like Chicago, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, give witness to this. Nothing is sacred or spared. Black businesses went up in smoke along with police stations. Next, these ungodly insurrectionists have turned their attention to defacing and destroying religious and historical statues.
And we’re supposed to respond to this insanity by saying, “It’s OK, they just feel angry and oppressed.”
This unlawful and horrendous behavior must stop. Yet, when President Trump tries to quell these riots with federal troops, he’s the one that the media attacks. Sedition is still a crime, is it not? But insurrectionists get a free pass.
Has America lost its moral compass and its spine? If so, the “pandemic” has affected more than our physical health — and it will prove to be far more dangerous to our well-being than a controversial virus.
Pat Truman
Hallowell
