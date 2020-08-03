JACKMAN – Annette M. (Bourque) Champagne, 93, surviving her husband, Henry L. Champagne by ten years, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The oldest of three children, she was the daughter of Henry and Louise Bourque (both from Nova Scotia).

Anne was born October 18, 1926, in Everett, Massachusetts, where she also attended schools. On June 17, 1950 Annette married Henry L. Champagne. The couple soon moved to Jackman where Anne became a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Church. Anne loved traveling, cross-country skiing, biking, square dancing, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Senior Center, puzzle making, sudoku, reading and various church activities.

Annette is survived by one daughter; Diane Begin and her husband, Jim, of Benton; four sons, Mike Champagne of Jackman, Carl Champagne and his wife, Vivian, of Norridgewock, Allan Champagne and his wife, Aloma, of Jackman, and Gene Champagne and his wife, Cindy of Knoxville, TN; her grandchildren: Scott, Andrew, Stephen, Danielle, Rachel, Aaron, Nicole, Jamie, Matthew and Emily, eleven great-grandchildren and one step-great-granddaughter.

Anne is also survived by two sisters: Lillian Bourque of Norwich, CT and Dorothy Callahan of Everett, MA.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, at Saint Faustina Church, 370 Main Street, Jackman, ME 04945. Immediately following the funeral service, a graveside gathering will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Heald Stream Rd, Jackman, ME 04945.

In lieu of flowers, because Annette so loved the church, a memorial donation may be made to “St. Anthony’s Parish” and sent to Saint Faustina Church, 370 Main Street, Jackman, ME 04945. In the memo line, you may designate your donation to: “Cemetery” or “Church Mortgage”.

