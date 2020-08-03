The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland said Maine’s Catholic schools will open for in-school learning with a virtual option for families who want to use it.
Maine’s Catholic schools stopped in-person instruction in March, along with other schools around the state.
State officials recently recommended that public schools around the state reopen for in-person instruction as well.
Public and private schools around the state have said they will follow safety protocols to limit spread of coronavirus.
“Classrooms and facilities have been and continue to be modified to comply with the latest CDC guidelines,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools.
