Maine Maritime Museum is introducing an Alternative Expeditionary Learning Semester, a semester-long, in-person educational experience for middles school students this fall on the museum’s campus.
Open to rising sixth and seventh-graders, the interdisciplinary program will be limited to a pod of 15 students. The curriculum, developed with a Maine state-certified teacher, follows state standards in math, science, ELA and social studies. This special semester will foster pride of place with a focus on maritime history and culture, arts, and traditional shipyard skills as students cover the core subjects in a distinctly maritime setting.
A news release announcing the program states: “With an emphasis on outdoor education and experiential learning, this program will provide one-of-a-kind learning opportunities that leverage the museum’s unique resources – from exploring the vibrant ecosystem of Merrymeeting Bay by boat to witnessing Newton’s laws of motion in action while learning woodworking in the Boatshop.”
Alternative Expeditionary Learning Semester will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, from Sept. 8 to Dec. Tuition is $5,000; scholarship applications are available.
For more information, visit MaineMaritimeMuseum.org/learn or email [email protected] This program is contingent on meeting minimum enrollment, and will be filled on a first-come basis through Aug. 20.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Maine Maritime Museum to offer alternative expeditionary learning semester
-
Nation & World
Retail rout goes on, Lord & Taylor, Tailored Brands falter
-
Uncategorized
John Hume, who worked to end N. Ireland violence, dies at 83
-
Editorials
Our View: Changes at U.S. Postal Service a threat to democracy
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.