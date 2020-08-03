HARNESS RACING

Scarborough Downs will begin live racing on Tuesday, less than a month after shutting down due to a lack of revenue, the result of restrictions of spectators that were implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scarborough Downs will race on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, and racing will return to Bangor Raceway on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting on Aug. 18.

An agreement between the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association, the Maine Standard Breeders and Owners Association, the Maine Harness Racing Commission, Scarborough Downs and Bangor Raceway will provide operational revenue to the tracks.

At Scarborough Downs, 150 spectators will be allowed in the grandstand, with social distancing and face coverings required. Simulcast attendance in the Winner’s Circle Lounge will be capped at 50.

FOOTBALL

XFL: Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.

The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.

Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.

A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.

BASEBALL

MLB: Cleveland Manager Terry Francona will miss at least the club’s next two games because of a gastrointestinal issue that has bothered him for months.

The Indians said he was suffering from the same issue that caused him to miss a couple of spring training games in Arizona in March. The team said Francona’s ailment is not COVID-19-related.

Francona was scheduled to be checked Monday by doctors at the Cleveland Clinic. He’ll remain in Cleveland during the Indians’ two-game series in Cincinnati. Team President Chris Antonetti said the team will “take it one step at a time” and that it’s too early to know when the 61-year-old manager will return.

The Indians return home Wednesday for two more games with the Reds before a three-game trip to Chicago to face the White Sox.

Francona, who is in his eighth season with Cleveland, didn’t feel well before the team’s game Sunday at Minnesota. After doing his pregame media availability, he left the ballpark and returned to the team’s hotel as the Indians completed their first road trip of this condensed 2020 season and a four-game series with the Twins.

TENNIS

MURRAY GETS WILD CARD: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was one of four men given wild-card entries Monday for the tuneup tournament that will be held at Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open.

Murray won the Western & Southern Open in 2008 and 2011. The hard-court event is usually held in Cincinnati but is moving to the site of the U.S. Open as part of efforts to hold professional tennis competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also getting wild cards for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament: Tommy Paul, Tennys Sandgren and Frances Tiafoe.

Main-draw play will run from Aug. 22-28. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 31.

The 33-year-old Murray has twice had hip operations and hasn’t played an official tour match since the Davis Cup last November. He won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and the U.S. Open in 2012.

The Western & Southern Open will be the first official event on the men’s tour in more than five months. Sanctioned tennis went on hiatus in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the women’s tour is returning this week in Palermo, Italy.

