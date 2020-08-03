SIFMA and the SIFMA Foundation recently congratulated the participants of the 17th Annual Capitol Hill Challenge national financial education program, supported by the Charles Schwab Foundation, and announce the 10 teams who rose to the top of this rigorous investment competition. Student teams representing public schools in every U.S. congressional district were invited to show their investing prowess by managing high-performing, diversified portfolios. Remarkably, in spite of school disruptions this Spring, 8,400 students and their teachers persevered to finish the Challenge, demonstrating incredible commitment and achieving impressive results. Dynamic market conditions made for an exciting competition.

This 14-week challenge organizes teams of public middle and high school students by congressional district and state and teaches the importance of saving and investing, while simultaneously promoting a better understanding of our government. Teams invest a hypothetical $100,000 in listed stocks, bonds, and mutual funds and learn the value of the capital markets as they work together to diversify across asset classes and maximize the return of their portfolios.

Since, the Capitol Hill Challenge began in 2004, the program has reached more than 125,000 students through more than 5,000 matches of U.S. representatives and senators with schools. Public middle and high school students from all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, participated in this year’s Challenge.

The competition uses the SIFMA Foundation’s curriculum-based Stock Market Game program, which features a high-tech, online investment simulation of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and ESG investments, to give students a better understanding of capital markets, global economic trends and fiscal policy. It is proven to advance students’ performance on math and economic tests and improves students’ and teachers’ personal financial behavior.

2020 Capitol Hill Challenge: Top 10 schools: Ravenna High School, Ohio, Rob Portman; Springbrook High School, Maryland, Jamie Raskin; Vassalboro Community School, Maine, Chellie Pingree; Mat-Su Career & Tech Ed High School, Alaska, Dan Sullivan; Burbank High School, California, Adam Schiff; Saline High School, Missouri, Debbie Dingell; West Orange Stark High School, Texas, Brian Babin; Cosby High School, Tennessee, Phil Roe; Sunnyvale Middle School, Texas, Lance Gooden; Lubbock-Cooper High School, Texas Jodey Arrington.

