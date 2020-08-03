Even though there are many Whitefield Map & Guides in the printed version still available, the Whitefield Economic Development Committee wanted to amplify its efforts to spotlight Whitefield businesses and services by putting the map and guide online. This effort is even more important during these tough economic times, according to a news release from Bill McKeen.

The mission of the committee is to encourage the creation of new businesses and support growth of existing businesses in Whitefield while maintaining the town’s rural character and other aspects of its quality of life. The committee created a “brand” called Whitefeld Produces as a vehicle to highlight the products and services available to the public.

The committee has discussed the importance of boosting local business, particularly during the current coronavirus pandemic by adding an online version of the printed Whitefield Map & Guide. The Facebook page and website have been designed for that purpose.

Those interested can go to Facebook to search for Whitefield Produces or at the following web address, whitefieldproduces.com. In addition to Whitefield businesses, the online version of the Map and Guide is available to nearby Jefferson and Windsor businesses that serve Whitefield.

Although the printed map had free listings, the online version will accommodate many more listings and can be updated and revised as things change in the community. A free listing form is available to fill out online which will make it easy for both large and small Whitefield businesses to describe their products and services.

The community of Whitefeld is a rural one featuring many cottage businesses, farm stores, and Amish dooryard stands. A visit to “Whitefield Produces” either on the web or Facebook will show the varied offerings to those who check it out.

