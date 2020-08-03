LEWISTON — A woman was taken to a hospital Monday morning after her car collided with a box truck on Alfred Plourde Parkway in Lewsiston.

The woman had to be extricated from her car by emergency workers, according to officials.

Brian Woodring, who was driving the truck owned by Weber Supply, declined medical treatment.

Firefighters spread sand and absorbent mats to soak up leaking diesel fuel before it got into the drainage system.

