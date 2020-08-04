The following students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bates College ending December 2019. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher. Though the college had been delayed in sharing this news because of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, know that its pride in its students who reached this high level of academic achievement is as strong as ever, according to a news release from the Lewiston-based college.

Jennie Chen of East Wilton, a 2016 graduate of Mount Blue High School, is the child of ZhongPing Chen and ChunLing Situ of East Wilton. Chen a senior majoring in economics and minoring in Asian studies.

Signe Lynch of Farmingdale, a 2016 graduate of Hall-Dale High School, is the the child of Thomas L. Lynch and Ashli V. Spear of Farmingdale. Lynch a senior majoring in environmental studies and minoring in education.

Kirsten Pelletier of Readfield, a 2016 graduate of Messalonskee High School, is the child of Peter J. Pelletier of Readfield,and Wendy L. Pelletier of Gardiner. Pelletier is a senior majoring in environmental studies and minoring in education.

Anna Glass of Wilton, a 2016 graduate of Mount Blue High School. Glass, is the child of Marc G. Glass and Wendy G. Glass of Wilton. Glass is a senior majoring in anthropology and minoring in geology and religious studies.

Sam Onion of Wayne, a 2016 graduate of Kents Hill School, is the child of Frederick A. Onion and Susan D. Onion of Wayne. Onion is a senior majoring in geology and minoring in mathematics.

Emma Christman of Litchfield, a 2018 graduate of Baxter Academy for Technology and Science, is the child of Paul M. Christman and Jana H. Christman of Litchfield. Christman is a sophomore majoring in geology and biology.

