CariAnn Means of Chelsea recently won a logo contest for the Town of Chelsea. Her original artwork will be transformed into the official logo for the Chelsea Heart & Soul program. She also received a $50 gift card as the winner, according to a news release from Tina Means.

The Town of Chelsea is a member of the Community Heart and Soul program of the Orton Family Foundation. Community Heart and Soul’s mission is to seek to help people to shape the future of their communities by actively seeking the collective wisdom of all residents, improving local decision-making, creating a shared sense of belonging, and ultimately strengthening the social, cultural, and economic vibrancy of each place, according to its website communityheartandsoul.org.

Each member community has to design a logo, and a contest was held. For more information on the program and the logo contest, contact Patti Fredette and Marion Bowman at [email protected].

The following municipalities in Maine have joined the program: Bethel, Biddeford, Bucksport, Chelsea, Damariscotta, Dexter, Gardiner, Greenwood, Newry, Rockland, Sidney and Woodstock. Chelsea Maine Heart & Soul is on Facebook.

