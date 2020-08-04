BRISTOL, R.I. — Michael Oliveira of Waterville has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.

