WEEKS MILLS – Lorraine M. (Day) Casey, 87, beloved wife and mother, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home with her family and Pastor Paul Harwath of South China Community Church by her side. With courage, strength and grace, she fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born March 15, 1933, in Palermo, the daughter of Earl L. and Abbie E. (Bagley) Day.

Lorraine was a 1951 graduate of Erskine Academy, South China. On Aug. 4, 1951, she married the love of her life, Harold C. “Carlton” Casey and together they raised four children. She worked for the Department of Education for many years, retiring in 1993. Lorraine was a member of the South China Community Church, a member of the Lily of the Valley, Eastern Star, holding a star point; and enjoyed many years participating in the Erskine Academy minstrel shows. She loved dancing, decorating, entertaining and working in her flower gardens. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and oftentimes with family and longtime friends, to such places as Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, the Grand Canyon, as well as other western states, including Oregon.

Lorraine was predeceased by her father, Earl Day; her mother, Abbie Heal; an infant sister, Joan Day; her brother, Dennis Day; and special aunts, Daphne Cushman, Thelma Sukeforth and Florence Griffin.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 69 years; four children, Ginger Chase of South China, Linda Quimby and her husband, Stephen, of Orrington, Blane Casey and his wife, Kary, of South China and Lisa Stevens and her husband, Thomas, of Newcastle; her sister, Elaine “Penny” Kay of Happy Valley, Ore.; sister-in-law, Barbara Day of Southwick, Mass.; nine grandchildren, Stacy Clark, Kari Begin, Matthew Quimby, Katie Eslin, Regan, Galen and Teagan Casey, Casey Stevens and Sarah Ward; 18 great-grandchildren, Abbie, Emily and Simon Clark, Nathan and Samuel Begin, Liam O’Halloran, Kason and Caroline Quimby, Emma Eslin, Kaden Casey, Trever Jones, Elle, Emme, Nelsen, Braelyne and Reuben Stevens, and Corie and Owen Ward; many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and cousins, Eugene Sukeforth of Wiscasset, and Gail Dodge and Dana Sukeforth, both of York.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers who took such great care of mom over the last few years.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in Lorraine’s memory to the South China

Community Church,

P.O. Box 335,

South China, ME 04358.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous