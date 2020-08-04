CANAAN – George B. Kelley, 64, died July 31, 2020, at his home in Canaan with his wife and daughter holding his hands. He was born July 31, 1956, in Skowhegan, the son of Arthur and Dorothy Kelley, raised by Cecil and Jarvis McGray. George was a vivid storyteller, humorous jokester and kind soul who held various truck driving and mechanic positions throughout his career.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lillian L. Kelley of Canaan; daughter, Desiree P. Kelley and partner David Haney of Canaan; three brothers, Arthur Kelley and wife Sheila of Skowhegan, Stanley McGray and partner Toni of Skowhegan, Charles McGray of Skowhegan; five sisters, Sally (Sarah) Day of New Hampshire, Pat Hines of Skowhegan, Rachel Withee of Skowhegan, Rhonda McGraw and husband Bobbie of Skowhegan, Marie Crockett of New Hampshire. Although some only cousins were raised with him like siblings, he will be forever grateful. George also leaves behind many nephews, nieces and beloved friends. His favorite dog, Buddy, a companion to him through his years of illness. Last but not least, George’s granddoggies, Jade and Jack who he loved dearly. He was predeceased by brother, James Kelley and sister, Jody Olsson.

Many thanks to Dr. Michael Lambke and the various staff of Skowhegan Family Medicine for the wonderful care and kindness given to George. To the dialysis center in Skowhegan and the doctors there who cared for George over the last 12 years, many, many thanks. To the girls at DCI that cared for George, he loved you all as you loved him.

At George’s request, there will be no funeral or celebration of life. Please remember him as he was.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous