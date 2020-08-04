WEST GARDINER – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, and granddad, Ronald E. Spencer Sr. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 3, 1940 in Gardiner to George E. “Inchy” and Ethel Small Spencer. The eldest of four siblings.

He spent his formative years in his beloved town of South Gardiner creating memories that he reminisced throughout his adult life. At least once a year, he provided a scenic tour and colorful commentary of all his childhood memories. One of his giggly moments was when he and some of his friends tied a long rope to the church bells and rang them in the middle of the night!

In 1967, Ron married the love of his life, Sandra Cole and they went on to enjoy over 53 joyous years together. His most treasured possession was his family. He enjoyed showering them with unconditional love– He worked hard and loved abundantly.

In his early years, he and his father served as volunteer firemen with the City of Gardiner. He was a truck driver for Associated Grocers in South Gardiner delivering groceries to store owners throughout the state for 20 years. He loved his job and truly enjoyed the people he encountered. He then worked for W.H. Green & Sons and B & S Paving.

His delightful personality and wicked sense of humor endeared him to so many. His friendliness and chipperness made him a favorite wherever he went. His quick wit often brought his family and friends to tears of laughter. He had a big heart and a great sense of humor.

One of the many joys in his life was watching his son’s ice hockey games and his daughter’s field hockey games. Another pleasure of his was metal detecting with sister Nat hunting for all those buried treasures. He loved riding his Harley and, we’re pretty sure spent more time shining it up then actually riding it. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and Civil War history. Throughout the years of struggling with his illness, his dog Trixie gave him so much joy and comfort. Every evening he ensured she was cuddled in blankets to make sure she wouldn’t get cold– even in 80-degree weather.

Ron was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Carlton.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Sandra, his siblings, Eugene of New Hampshire, Virginia Marston and Natalie Wing; children, Ronald Jr, Robin, Cindy Vincunas, Craig, Rhonda Galletly; 14 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

The Spencer family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Comfort & Care nurses and CNAs at Glenridge who provided such sensitive, compassionate and knowledgeable care not only to our loved one, but also to his grieving family at such a delicate time in our lives. We are also appreciative of the MGMC Palliative Care/Hospice Care staff who guided us thru the in-home support system. We also wish to express our gratitude to MGMC CEO Chuck Hayes and Paul Stein for their quick and compassionate response to our family request.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. in the Mount Hope Cemetery, South Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may

be made to:

MGMC Comfort Care

at Glenridge

35 Medical Parkway

Augusta ME 04330

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous