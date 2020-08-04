GARDINER – “Life can be a challenge, but when you succeed it can be uplifting”

Tom passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, July 31, 2020, from natural causes.

Tom was born on June 12, 1961, in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Tom traveled extensively as a youth in a military family. His family settled in Gardiner in 1975 upon his father’s retirement as a commander in the Navy. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1979. After graduation, he worked at Bath Iron Works, but his passion was in sales. He worked at Gosline’s Hardware in Farmingdale for 26 years. He then worked for Lapointe Lumber in Augusta for three years.

He married the love of his life, Julie Gosline, on September 19, 1987. Their life was blessed first by the birth of their daughter, Hannah, followed by their son, Brett. The most recent light of his life was the birth of his grandson, Max.

Tom had a passion for music of all kinds. He obtained a second-degree black belt in karate. He loved fly fishing and spending time with his brothers fishing. He also loved being on the water and cruising around Cobbossee Lake during the summer.

Tom is survived by his wife, Julie, daughter, Hannah, son, Brett and grandson, Max. He is also survived by his mother, Judy Marinetti and brothers, Jack and his wife Nina, brother, Steve and brother, Dave and his wife Theresa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles. Tom is also survived by his stepmother of many years, Barbara, and stepsiblings, Jim and Karen.

He was predeceased by his father, Harry.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when family and friends can safely gather.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Tom’s honor to the Muscular Dystrophy Association,

39 Mechanic Street, #100,

Wesbrook, ME 04092.

