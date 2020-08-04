The new series”Mali,” paintings by John Vander, will be exhibited through Sept. 2 at Gold/Smith Gallery, 8 McKown St. in Boothbay Harbor.

“Mali, West Africa, was my first experience of the absolute exotic, said John Vander according to a news release from the gallery. “Every time I turned my head I saw something not only that I had never seen before, but that I had never seen like before.” The result was in his brief visit to Mali and Dogon Country he filled 30 sketch books with quick impressions, sometimes no more than a scribble, but an aid to memory.

In the months and years that followed he worked on a grand series of paintings based on his experience. Other paintings from this series have been shown at The Museum of African Art in Portland and Gold/Smith Gallery in Boothbay Harbor.

“I actually made for more than I could show and I discovered the experience was so rich I would keep coming back to the theme to painting more pieces. Most of the paintings have never been shown before. I am not a student of African culture and art although I have a lot of interest in them. These are my sincere personal impressions,” Vander said.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 207-633-6252 or email [email protected].

