A South Berwick man will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Stephen Kissh, 54, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court by Judge Nancy Torresen, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He will also be placed under three years of supervised release following his release from prison. Kissh pleaded guilty to the charges in January.

Kissh was arrested at his home, a camper in South Berwick, on Jan. 2, 2019. South Berwick police went to the address for a welfare check on another person believed to be under the influence of drugs. Upon their arrival, the officers searched Kissh, whom they recognized as being on bail, and discovered four plastic bags containing fentanyl and cocaine.

A more extensive search of the camper uncovered a safe containing multiple plastic bags of fentanyl and cocaine, which led to his arrest.

Kissh’s attorney David Bobrow of Eliot would not comment on the quantity of drugs found by police, but said his client accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“Mr. Kissh, who suffers from severe health afflictions, accepts full responsibility and is unlikely to appeal as he will complete his sentence in just over one year, assuming he is not released early to a halfway house or for health related factors,” Bobrow said in an email.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: