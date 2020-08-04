A socially distanced show for 50 people will feature the sweet sounds of jazz to the center.

For more than 30 years, Snow has played piano with countless magnificent musicians. He’s one of “those guys” who can comfortably carouse in the circles of jazz, folk, classical, and rock. Of course many you also know him as a constant sidekick and accompanist for Jonathan Edwards.

On this night, he will bring long time friend and veteran saxophonist, Ralph Norris. Norris’ sublime tone and gorgeous phrasing are the envy of many and we are proud to have him in out great state along with Snow. A great night of jazz music with Snow and his honored iconic guest.

The purpose of these concerts is to take baby steps in presenting music, and give the staff some work. Plain and simple, they will not be profitable, except in spirit. Because of the very limited capacity, memberships that remain as originally ordered cannot be applicable. Newly negotiated memberships are applicable.

For more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

.