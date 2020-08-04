Tropical storm Isaias could cause power outages with wind gusts in Portland reaching up to 50 mph, but the the storm is fast moving and will probably end by midnight or early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

The powerful tropical storm, which at 5:15 p.m., was over the Hudson Valley in New York state, was moving into Vermont and New Hampshire, with heavy rain expected to begin around 6:30 p.m. York County, said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Forecasters’ were concerned after radar showed some of the more intense rain bands were beginning to rotate, an indication that the storm might produce isolated tornadoes in areas such as western Maine and southern New Hampshire, Schroeter said.

“There is a potential for tornadoes in Maine,” Schroeter said.

Wind gusts will reach speeds of up to 50 mph, especially in Portland and coastal regions. But Schroeter said the high winds will not be sustained.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency said it will be closely monitoring the track of Isaias. The state is prepared for possibly damaging winds, rain and power outages, with the biggest impacts expected in coastal areas and western Maine between 8 p.m. and midnight.

“We are working together will all our partners to plan for this event,” agency Director Peter Rogers said.

The agency asked boat owners to secure their vessels before the storm hit.

Falmouth Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Howard Rice said there is concern that isolated tornadoes could touch down in Cumberland County. Rice said the tornadoes would likely be weak, but urged residents to remain vigilant.

“Residents should secure anything outside that could blow away or be damaged by high winds. This include tents and outside awnings that many of our businesses may have put up to aid outside dining,” Rice said in a statement. “As with any storm, we encourage the public to watch weather updates as they occur and make plans accordingly.”

Isaias made landfall Monday night on the North Carolina coast, strengthening just enough to become a category one hurricane. It was tracking through western New England on Tuesday night.

The heaviest rain will be in Vermont and New York, with most of Maine picking up just under an inch. Downeast Maine is not expected to receive more than showers, according to News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ-TV).

#Isaias will bring a brief period of strong winds to Maine tonight – only a few hours worth – but gusts 45-55 mph can cause outages. Charge your phone and be ready in case. #ncmwx pic.twitter.com/QZrD4UGoNo — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) August 4, 2020

Wind gusts Tuesday night will peak between 45 to 55 mph, with the strongest wind near the coast and in western Maine. There will likely be a short period of potential damaging gusts around midnight, with scattered power outages expected.

High tide around 1 a.m. is expected to bring some minor splashover and beach erosion , enhanced by the strong onshore wind.

The storm is expected to end by Wednesday morning, with Wednesday weather partly to mostly sunny, with quick clearing and high temperatures in the 80s.

