ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park will conduct a trial run of the vehicle reservation system Oct. 1-18 in preparation for implementing it next summer.

Reservations, which may be purchased online only at Recreation.gov, will be required for vehicles to enter the Ocean Drive section of the Park Loop Road at the Sand Beach entrance station from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to enter the Cadillac Mountain Summit Road between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Reservations will provide a specific entry time, but there will be no required departure time.

The purpose of the reservation system, according to park officials, is “to reduce severe traffic and parking congestion so visitors can plan ahead and have a more enjoyable visit to Acadia.”

Superintendent Kevin Schneider said most of the park will remain accessible without a reservation, including all of the carriage roads and all but a few hiking trails.

“If you want to visit the park’s most popular areas during peak times with your vehicle, you now have the opportunity to guarantee access with a reservation,” he said.

