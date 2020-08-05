Gibson Brothers will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.
You name a bluegrass award and they have won it: Songwriter of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Emerging Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year … and some of these multiple times. These brothers of bluegrass, write songs, have beautiful voices and are just the real deal. In a climate of new grass and a glut on new string bands, these brothers hold true to the old time bluegrass and country.
For more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.
