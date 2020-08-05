Contributed photo

Gibson Brothers will take the stage at  8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.

You name a bluegrass award and they have won it: Songwriter of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Emerging Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year … and some of these multiple times. These brothers of bluegrass, write songs, have beautiful voices and are just the real deal. In a climate of new grass and a glut on new string bands, these brothers hold true to the old time bluegrass and country.

For more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles