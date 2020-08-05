The Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Real Outdoor Concert Series will feature Heather Pierson at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., in Bath.

The nationally touring pianist, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will perform Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano, and poignant folk. Recently, Pierson had a viral video hit with her “Toilet Paper Song,” which lamented the difficulties of finding that essential product during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The video currently has over 53,000 plays on YouTube.

All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org, or call 207-442-8455.

