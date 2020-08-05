LITCHFIELD – Earle F. Marston Jr., 79, died at his home in Litchfield, Monday Aug. 3, 2020. Earle was born March 11, 1941, in Lewiston to Earle F. Sr. and Lois G. Marston.

Earle grew up in New Gloucester. He served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged August 31, 1965. Earle had lived in Texas before moving back to Maine. He was employed at Bath Iron Works for 10 years.

Earle is survived by his wife of 34 years, Thelma J. (Shaw) Marston; a daughter, Lisa Rowe and her husband John; a granddaughter Chyanne Rowe; a stepdaughter, Carol Ann Wickline, stepsons, Thomas Welcome, and Jeffery Welcome and his wife Linda; a sister, Marilyn; nine step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

With respect to the COVID19 restrictions a celebration will be held at a later date. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

