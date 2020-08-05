CHELSEA – Evelyn N. Peaslee Gaboury Colby, 92, died July 30, 2020, at Gray Birch Long Term Care in Augusta. She was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Somerville to Guy F. Peaslee and Leola Benner Peaslee. Evelyn grew up in Somerville working with her family in the woods, raking blueberries and picked potatoes in Aroostook County. She went to school until the war started.

She worked as a supervisor for Sylvania in Massachusetts. She also ran a second hand shop in Boston buying and selling furniture to college students. She moved back to Maine to work at Digital in Augusta, and lastly at Cianbro as a cleaning technician. She retired in Chelsea.

In her spare time she enjoyed being a professional lawn sale collector. She spent most of her time at Montsweag flea market. She also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing bingo and scratch tickets. In 1955, she shot one of the biggest bucks in the state of Maine, weighing in at 217 pounds. She also was legendary race car driver at Unity Speedway in the Powder Puff Division. Evelyn was well known as a strong person who had a heart of gold, and would help anyone in need.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robert, Harold, Fred, Forest, Douglas, Aubrey,Freeman, and Richard Peaslee, sister, Frances Montgomery.

She is survived by her sons, Gabe Gaboury and his wife Ann of Chelsea, William Colby of Waterville, Alton Colby of Edgecomb, David Colby of Gardiner, and Bryan Colby and his wife Kate of Boothbay, daughter, Leola Colby of Lewiston; sisters, Myra Cook of Florida and Marion Asdot of Wiscasset, brothers, Lawrence Peaslee and his wife Eleanor of Boothbay Harbor and Guy Peaslee Jr. of Boothbay, sisters-in-law, Sandra Peaslee of Boothbay and Marylou Peaslee of Wiscasset; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with social distancing will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at the Fairview Cemetery in Jefferson.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro. Condolences for the family may be shared on Evelyn’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

