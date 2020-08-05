SKOWHEGAN – Diana Patterson Smallman, 90, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2020. She was born on Oct. 17, 1929 in Guilford to Austin and Mildred (Russell) McEwen.

She lived most of her life in Norridgewock and Skowhegan. She was a member of Crossroads Bible Church in Madison.

Mom always said that she came out of her shell late in life. She was a lot more talented than she gave herself credit for. Mom was always singing. She told of singing and yodeling for her Dad’s friends and they would pay her a whole quarter. She made a CD which we all have to treasure. She began oil painting and she gave many paintings to friends and family. She also wrote a book of her life which she titled “Memories of Another Time.” She enjoyed reading and going to Harmony to the jams and telling stories and jokes. She loved the many summers she spent in P.E.I., Canada and where she made many friends. She also enjoyed going to Pemaquid and loved hearing the crashing waves.

Mom enjoyed family Christmas parties and family reunions.

She is survived by her five daughters, Wilda Grant and husband David, Roxanne Blaisdell and husband Doug, Regina Booker and husband Walter, Tanya Patterson, Valerie Nichols and husband Tim; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Pete McEwen, sisters, Dot Nemer and Sandra Smith; son-in-law, Earl Luce Jr.; and a very special friend who was like a daughter, Noelle Costain.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Guy Patterson; daughter, Wilma Luce; three brothers, James, Dermith and Vincent Mc Ewen.

Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m, Thursday, August 6, at Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, ME 04976. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 7, at Crossroads Bible Church, 705 White School House Road., Madison. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery, Norridgewock.

Memorial donations may be made to either:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105 or

Alzheimer’s Research Foundation

620 Sea Island Rd., Ste 288

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

