WINTHROP – J. Eric Thoreson, born May 1, 1963, unexpectedly passed away at his home on July 30, 2020 from cancer.

He is survived by his wife Priscilla; daughter, Eileen Coleman and her husband John, stepsons, Patrick Kistner, Geoff and Ian Briggs; mother and father, Carol and Alfred Kypta; sisters, Patricia and her husband Clement LeMieux and Tamra and her husband Ronald Pierce; nephews, Ian LeMieux and Chase Pierce, niece, Kyla LeMieux-Alexander; great-nephews, Lane and Cote Alexander and Theo LeMieux and great-niece, Ivy LeMieux, whom he loved and cherished deeply.

He is predeceased by his brother, Scott Thoreson.

Eric will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for his kind heart, his jovial laughter and his love for family and friends, antiques and vintage toys. Eric was a long time member of the Rotary Club of Winthrop and helped organize the Keep Winthrop Warm program.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Rotary Club of Winthrop

P.O. Box 453

Winthrop, ME 04364-0453

or the

Keep Winthrop Warm program

98 Main St.

Winthrop, ME 04364

