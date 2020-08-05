Ragged Jack Contributed photo

The Porthole Restaurant & Pub will host Ragged Jack at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at 20 Custom House Wharf in Portland.
The high energy, rockabilly trio has powerful vocals, unique instrumentation, and astounding stage energy with the flavors of rock n’ roll, blues, country, and bluegrass.
For more information, visit portholemaine.com.

