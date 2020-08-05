The Porthole Restaurant & Pub will host Ragged Jack at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at 20 Custom House Wharf in Portland.
The high energy, rockabilly trio has powerful vocals, unique instrumentation, and astounding stage energy with the flavors of rock n’ roll, blues, country, and bluegrass.
For more information, visit portholemaine.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Lucky Clark On Music: Scott Cook
-
Things to Do
Sean Mencher. Aug. 8
-
Community
Southern Kennebec Child Development Corporation to participate in USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program
-
Things to Do
The Steel Wheels concert set for Aug. 7
-
Things to Do
Ragged Jack will perform Aug. 7 in Portland