A Sean Mencher concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

Mencher performs fingerpicking guitar, songwriters, and rockabilly music. He was Ameripolitan  Musician Of The Year award 2020.

Tickets for limited reserved seating cost $20.

For tickets, or more information, call, 207-633-5159 or visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

