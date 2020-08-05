A Sean Mencher concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.
Mencher performs fingerpicking guitar, songwriters, and rockabilly music. He was Ameripolitan Musician Of The Year award 2020.
Tickets for limited reserved seating cost $20.
For tickets, or more information, call, 207-633-5159 or visit boothbayoperahouse.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Lucky Clark On Music: Scott Cook
-
Things to Do
Sean Mencher. Aug. 8
-
Community
Southern Kennebec Child Development Corporation to participate in USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program
-
Things to Do
The Steel Wheels concert set for Aug. 7
-
Things to Do
Ragged Jack will perform Aug. 7 in Portland