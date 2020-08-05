Southern Kennebec Child Development Corporation, 337 Maine Ave., Farmingdale, has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program through June 30, 2021, according to a news release from Julie Shepard, CACFP specialist with the corporation.

Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

For more information, call the corporation at 207-582-3110.

