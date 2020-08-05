Guitarist, composer, educator Kirby is known for performing exciting, melodic, lyrical and expressive jazz as well as performing in other contemporary styles. He has appeared on multiple recordings including three as a leader Point Of Balance and North Light (Challenge Records) and Illuminations (WCS records). Illuminations was Downbeat Magazines Editors Pick and was included on the Grammy Nominations long list in four categories.

He has performed and/or recorded with many of todays most respected contemporary musicians including Chris Potter, Mike Manieri (Steps Ahead), Joe Lovano, Harvie S, Allan Holdsworth and others.

Stowell began his successful career in the early 1970s. He has performed and/or recorded with a long list of jazz luminaries including Milt Jackson, Lionel Hampton, Art Farmer, Conte Condoli, Herb Ellis, Bill Watrous, Mundell Lowe, George Cables, Billy Higgins, Billy Hart, Richie Cole, Paul Horn, Tom Harrrell, Don Thompson, Dave Liebman, David Friesen and many others John continues to tour, record and teach internationally.

He has been Artist-In-Residence at schools in Germany, Indonesia, Argentina, and in the U.S. and Canada. He served as assistant director and performer in Oregon Public Broadcasting’s PDX Jazz Summit in 1991, and since 1995 has been a contributing columnist for a number of magazines, including “Downbeat,” “Guitar Player,” “Canadian Musician,” “Soundcheck” (Germany), and “Guitar Club” (Italy).

For more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.

.