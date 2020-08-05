The Steel Wheels Ruby Sky Photography

The Steel Wheels will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

The Steel Wheels bring a singular energy to every note they play and sparkling craft to each song. This potent combination have made the veteran band hands-down favorites of fans and peers alike. From their base in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, the band has played the most prestigious festivals, listening rooms, and clubs in the world, cementing a reputation as one of the top independent bands on the scene today.

Advance discounted tickets cost $25, available only from the box office at 207-633-5159. Regular tickets $30 online and day of show.

For more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

